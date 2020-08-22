Shoemaker allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out six over five innings in Friday's win against the Rays. He didn't factor into the decision.

Shoemaker was ejected during his last turn through the rotation, but he came back with one of his best performances since his season debut. He got solid run support from the Blue Jays via a four-run rally in the second inning and was in line for the win when he left the game. However, the bullpen quickly gave up the lead once he exited, forcing the right-hander to settle for yet another no-decision. Shoemaker now carries a 4.91 ERA and 1.01 WHIP over 25.2 innings to begin the season. He'll attempt to pick up his first win at home Thursday against the Red Sox.