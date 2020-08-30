Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Shoemaker (lat) played catch from 60 feet Sunday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
As expected, Shoemaker was able to initiate his throwing program just over a week after being shut down with a right lat strain. The right-hander still has several benchmarks to meet in his rehab, but the Blue Jays are holding out hope that he'll be able to return from the IL at some point in the second half of September.
