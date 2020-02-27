Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Progresses to simulated game
Shoemaker completed his first simulated game of spring training Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Manager Charlie Montoyo relayed that Shoemaker's sim game went well, so the right-hander should be cleared to make his Grapefruit League debut as soon as Monday. That outing will mark his first competitive game action since late April, when he tore his ACL and missed the remainder of the season. Assuming he has no issue with building up to a starter's workload before Opening Day arrives, Shoemaker's spot in Toronto's rotation should be relatively secure.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Throws bullpen Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: No timetable for spring debut•
-
Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Settles for $4.2 million•
-
Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Throwing bullpens•
-
Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Expects to resume throwing soon•
-
Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Shifted to 60-day IL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Post-hype hitting prospect sleepers
Waiting a year can pay off big with players like these 10 available at a discount from 2019...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Polanco
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP Review: 12 overrated players
If you're paying up for power bats, you're doing it wrong. Scott White reveals some of the...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Stanton injury: How low does he go?
Giancarlo Stanton's latest injury could send his ADP tumbling, but it could also make him an...