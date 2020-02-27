Play

Shoemaker completed his first simulated game of spring training Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Manager Charlie Montoyo relayed that Shoemaker's sim game went well, so the right-hander should be cleared to make his Grapefruit League debut as soon as Monday. That outing will mark his first competitive game action since late April, when he tore his ACL and missed the remainder of the season. Assuming he has no issue with building up to a starter's workload before Opening Day arrives, Shoemaker's spot in Toronto's rotation should be relatively secure.

