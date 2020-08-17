Shoemaker was ejected from Sunday's game due to a minor verbal interaction with the umpire, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It wasn't immediately clear why Shoemaker was thrown out of Sunday's contest, but he revealed after the game that he exchanged words with the umpire that resulted in the ejection. Given the relatively tepid reasoning behind his removal from the game, it's unlikely that he'll face further discipline. The right-hander's next start should come on the road Friday against the Rays.