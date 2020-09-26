Shoemaker is healthy but will not make his scheduled start Saturday against the Orioles, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The Blue Jays made the change apparently to preserve their pitching options for the playoffs. Shoemaker threw a side session instead of making his scheduled start and could pitch in some capacity in the first game of the postseason. T.J. Zeuch starts in his place.
