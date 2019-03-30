Shoemaker (1-0) picked up the win Friday against Detroit by after allowing two hits and two walks while striking out seven over seven scoreless innings.

Shoemaker was impressive in his first outing with the Blue Jays, blanking the Tigers through seven frames. After being held to just seven starts a season ago due to injury, he'll aim to turn over a new leaf in Toronto. Shoemaker is scheduled to toe the rubber next against the Orioles on Wednesday.