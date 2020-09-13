Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said Sunday that Shoemaker (lat) is scheduled to throw live batting practice later this week, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Blue Jays initially feared that Shoemaker's season might be over after he suffered a right lat strain during his Aug. 21 start, but the team has been encouraged by the progress he's made in his recovery over the past three weeks. Shoemaker will take an important step forward in the rehab process this week by facing hitters, after which Toronto could pinpoint a target date for his return. If the Blue Jays decide that they want to have Shoemaker build up his arm for starting duty, he might not be ready to go until the final weekend of the regular season, and he would likely be subjected to a limited pitch count initially.