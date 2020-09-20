Shoemaker (lat) will start Monday's game against the Yankees, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Shoemaker is stretched out to about 60 pitches, and he'll return to the mound exactly one month after suffering a right lat strain. Manager Charlie Montoyo said that he wanted to give the team's other starters an extra day to rest, so Shoemaker will start Monday's series opener against the Yankees with Tanner Roark taking the mound Tuesday.
