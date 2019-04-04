Shoemaker (2-0) allowed two hits and a walk while striking out eight across seven scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Orioles.

Shoemaker was dominant throughout this outing, allowing only one runner to reach scoring position. The dominance was earned as he generated 18 swinging strikes on 92 pitches while also inducing seven groundball outs. Through two starts -- spanning 14 innings -- Shoemaker has not allowed a run and struck out 15 batters while walking just three. Though he's had relatively easy matchups against the Tigers and Orioles, his start to the season has been impressive.