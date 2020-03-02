Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Shines in spring debut
Shoemaker recorded eight outs, five of which came via strikeout, while allowing just a single hit and no runs in his spring debut Monday against the Pirates.
The veteran looked great in his first appearance since tearing his ACL last April. He picked off the only runner who reached base against him Monday.
