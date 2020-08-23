The Blue Jays placed Shoemaker on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right shoulder inflammation.

Toronto recalled reliever Jacob Waguespack from the taxi squad in a corresponding move, but the Blue Jays will need to add a new pitcher to the rotation as a replacement for Shoemaker when his next turn comes up Wednesday versus the Red Sox. Shoemaker's move to the IL comes as a surprise, as the Blue Jays provided no indication that he was dealing with any sort of physical issue coming out of a strong outing in Friday's win over the Rays, during which he gave up two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six in five innings. The fact that the Blue Jays are labeling Shoemaker's shoulder injury as inflammation rather than a strain offers hope that he'll be able to return from the IL in close to the minimum amount of time.