Shoemaker allowed one run on four hits and a walk over 5.1 innings while striking out three in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

Facing a lineup that was a mix of Opening Day starters, bench players and prospects like Estevan Florial, Shoemaker only ran into trouble in the fourth inning after Gleyber Torres and Troy Tulowitzki led off the frame with back-to-back singles, but the right-hander emerged relatively unscathed. Shoemaker now boasts a solid 13:6 K:BB through 13 spring innings, and he appears just about ready for the regular season.