Shoemaker threw 32 pitches in his first action of spring training Wednesday, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

He gave up a solo home run to the second batter he faced, but otherwise Shoemaker had a solid first outing in a Jays uniform. A compressed nerve in his forearm and other injuries have limited the right-hander to 108.2 big-league innings over the last two seasons, but after surgery to correct the issue, he's hoping to return to the form that saw him post a 3.96 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 8.0 K/9 for the Angels between 2014-16. Toronto will keep a close eye on his workload this spring, but if Shoemaker stays on course he should give the Jays some reliable mid-rotation innings in 2019.

