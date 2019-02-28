Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Solid spring debut
Shoemaker threw 32 pitches in his first action of spring training Wednesday, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
He gave up a solo home run to the second batter he faced, but otherwise Shoemaker had a solid first outing in a Jays uniform. A compressed nerve in his forearm and other injuries have limited the right-hander to 108.2 big-league innings over the last two seasons, but after surgery to correct the issue, he's hoping to return to the form that saw him post a 3.96 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 8.0 K/9 for the Angels between 2014-16. Toronto will keep a close eye on his workload this spring, but if Shoemaker stays on course he should give the Jays some reliable mid-rotation innings in 2019.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Spring debut coming Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Heads to AL East•
-
Matt Shoemaker: Not tendered 2019 contract•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Lackluster outing against Oakland•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Gets start in season finale•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Whiffs seven in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring: Brinson, Sisco won't go quietly
Lewis Brinson, Chance Sisco and Julio Urias fight for jobs while Nick Senzel may have already...
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, ranking
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...