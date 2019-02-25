Shoemaker is scheduled to start Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Shoemaker joined the Blue Jays this winter following a pair of injury plagued seasons with the Angels, during which he combined to make just 21 starts while recuperating from two forearm surgeries. He at least ended the 2018 campaign on the mound for Los Angeles and enters the upcoming season at full health and with a rotation spot in hand. Assuming the forearm issues don't crop up again, Shoemaker could make for an attractive late-round dart in light of the occasional success he's enjoyed in the past when he's been healthy and commanding his stellar split-fingered fastball effectively.

