Shoemaker will make his spring debut Monday against the Pirates, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Shoemaker's 2019 campaign was cut short in late April due to a torn ACL, though the injury happened early enough in the season that it appears as though he'll be ready for Opening Day this year. It's unwise to overreact to the veteran's five-start sample last season, but his 1.57 ERA and 0.87 WHIP in those starts were certainly excellent marks. His 3.95 FIP and 4.46 xFIP caution against getting too excited, however.

