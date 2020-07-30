Shoemaker's scheduled start vs. the Phillies on Saturday has been postponed, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
The Phillies announced that a pair of staff members tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, prompting the team to shut down its stadium and postpone this weekend's series against the Blue Jays. It remains to be seen when Shoemaker will get the ball next.
