Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Starting team's second game
Manager Charlie Montoyo confirmed that Shoemaker would start the Blue Jays' second game of the season Friday versus the Tigers, Scott MacArthur of Sportsnet 590 The Fan Toronto reports.
Shoemaker will settle into the pitching schedule between Opening Day starter Marcus Stroman and Aaron Sanchez, with Trent Thornton and Clayton Richard rounding out the rotation. Injuries have limited Shoemaker to just 21 starts at the big-league level across the past two seasons, but he reported to spring training healthy and generally looked good across his five outings. Though he gave up 10 runs in 18 innings, he limited the opposition to a .185 average and posted a 20:8 K:BB.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Fans seven in solid outing•
-
Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Solid against Yankees•
-
Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Rough outing against Phillies•
-
Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Fans five in second spring start•
-
Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Solid spring debut•
-
Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Spring debut coming Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tatis Mania; most added
Heading into Western Hemisphere opening day on Thursday, we discuss Fernando Tatis Jr., most...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
The 18 biggest winners this spring
Tried to tune out spring training? Well, you may have missed some noteworthy developments....
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
March Surprise: Tatis joining Padres
The Padres continued their aggressive offseason, with top prospect Fernando Tatis reportedly...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...