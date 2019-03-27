Manager Charlie Montoyo confirmed that Shoemaker would start the Blue Jays' second game of the season Friday versus the Tigers, Scott MacArthur of Sportsnet 590 The Fan Toronto reports.

Shoemaker will settle into the pitching schedule between Opening Day starter Marcus Stroman and Aaron Sanchez, with Trent Thornton and Clayton Richard rounding out the rotation. Injuries have limited Shoemaker to just 21 starts at the big-league level across the past two seasons, but he reported to spring training healthy and generally looked good across his five outings. Though he gave up 10 runs in 18 innings, he limited the opposition to a .185 average and posted a 20:8 K:BB.