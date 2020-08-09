Shoemaker allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and no walks while striking out six across six innings against the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Shoemaker allowed two solo home runs, one to Mitch Moreland and the other to Rafael Devers. However, the only other hit he allowed was a single to Jackie Bradley. Shoemaker has an inflated 4.86 ERA after getting hit hard in his second outing, though he has recorded quality starts in his other two efforts. He currently lines up to take his next turn in the rotation Sunday against Tampa Bay.