Shoemaker threw three scoreless innings Tuesday while allowing two hits and striking out two in a no-decision against the Rays in Game 1 of the Wild Card Round.

Shoemaker looked strong in his second outing since returning from a lat strain, throwing 27 of his 35 pitches for strikes. The right-hander recorded a 4.71 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 5.95 FIP in 28.2 innings of work during the regular season. The 34-year-old has been restricted to three innings of work in both of his outings since his return.