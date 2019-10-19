Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Throwing bullpens
Shoemaker (knee) has resumed throwing bullpen sessions, the pitcher reported on his own Twitter account.
Shoemaker had a 1.57 ERA through five starts with the Blue Jays before tearing his ACL in late April. He appears to be on target to be ready to go for the start of spring training.
