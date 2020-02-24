Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Throws bullpen Sunday
Shoemaker threw a bullpen session Sunday and felt good afterward, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Shoemaker is being brought along slowly during spring training as he returns from knee surgery, but he's been throwing recently despite not participating in fielding drills yet. It's unclear when he could make his first Grapefruit League appearance, but he appears to be on track for Opening Day.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: No timetable for spring debut•
-
Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Settles for $4.2 million•
-
Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Throwing bullpens•
-
Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Expects to resume throwing soon•
-
Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Shifted to 60-day IL•
-
Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Done for the season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
28 burning questions for 2020
What are the biggest storylines heading into 2020? Scott White weighs in on the buzz as spring...
-
Top 25 position battles
Dozens of jobs have yet to be sorted out heading into spring training. Scott White highlights...