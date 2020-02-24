Play

Shoemaker threw a bullpen session Sunday and felt good afterward, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Shoemaker is being brought along slowly during spring training as he returns from knee surgery, but he's been throwing recently despite not participating in fielding drills yet. It's unclear when he could make his first Grapefruit League appearance, but he appears to be on track for Opening Day.

