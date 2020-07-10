Shoemaker threw 60 pitches during an intrasquad game Thursday, Laura Armstrong of The Toronto Star reports.
While he did allow homers to Bo Bichette and Rowdy Tellez, the veteran right-hander was otherwise sharp, firing 42 pitches for strikes. While the Jays will likely have a number of starters on limited pitch counts to begin the season, Shoemaker doesn't appear as though he'll be one of them. "He deserves a lot of credit. These past three months he was throwing the whole time and staying in shape," manager Charlie Montoyo said before the game.
