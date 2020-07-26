Shoemaker did not factor into the decision against Tampa Bay on Saturday. He completed six innings and allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out four.

Shoemaker breezed through five innings before allowing a walk and a double to the first two batters in the sixth to yield the game's first run. He recovered by registering a strikeout and two groundouts to limit the damage before his night was done. Shoemaker has thrived since joining the Blue Jays, going 3-0 with a 1.57 ERA and 0.87 WHIP in five starts last season before a torn ACL ended his campaign. Though his first start of 2020 was a success, it would probably be wise for fantasy managers to look for a greater sample size before rushing to add him. Shoemaker's next outing will come Friday at home against Philadelphia.