Shoemaker (lat) is scheduled to start a throwing progression Sunday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Shoemaker was placed on the 10-day injured list Aug. 23 with what ended up as a right lat strain and was labeled as being week-to-week. With just about four weeks remaining in the regular season, there is no guarantee that Shoemaker will be able to make a return before game 60. His timeline should become more clear once he dives into his throwing program and gets a sense of how he's feeling.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Labeled week-to-week•
-
Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Shut down with shoulder injury•
-
Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Pitches well in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Reason for ejection given•
-
Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Ejected from Sunday's game•
-
Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Strong showing in Boston•