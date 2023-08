Svanson was traded from the Blue Jays to the Cardinals on Tuesday in exchange for Paul DeJong, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

As a 24-year-old reliever at High-A, Svanson isn't a well-known prospect, but he has has been excellent this year at Single-A and High-A. The 6-foot-5 righty had a 1.23 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, six saves, 36 strikeouts and a 56.3 percent groundball rate in 29.1 innings for High-A Vancouver. He had just been promoted to Double-A but had not pitched in a game at that level.