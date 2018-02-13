Blue Jays' Matt Tracy: Joins Blue Jays on minor-league deal
Tracy signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on Monday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Tracy split the majority of the 2017 season between Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Rochester, posting a fine 4.04 ERA in 62.1 innings with the Lookouts but struggling to a 7.64 ERA across 17.2 innings following his promotion to the Red Wings. The 29-year-old will likely serve as organizational pitching depth for the Blue Jays in 2018.
