Castillo struck out one and issued a walk in a scoreless inning of relief in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Cardinals.

Castillo had made two turns through the rotation as the Blue Jays' No. 5 starter heading into the All-Star break, but he was moved to the bullpen in advance of Yusei Kikuchi's (neck) return from the 15-day injured list Thursday. The rookie right-hander will likely be ticketed for lower-leverage work in relief, at least initially.