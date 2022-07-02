Castillo struck out one and gave up one hit and no walks over two scoreless innings out of the bullpen Friday in the Blue Jays' 9-2 win over the Rays.

Since yielding two solo home runs in his MLB debut July 19, Castillo has been highly impressive in his subsequent two appearances out of the bullpen. Before blanking the Rays on Friday, Castillo struck out seven over four scoreless innings to save the Toronto bullpen in a 5-4 loss to Milwaukee on June 25. The Blue Jays are likely still planning on developing the 23-year-old right-hander as a starter, but he's expected to continue working out of the bullpen unless injuries test the depth of the big-league rotation.