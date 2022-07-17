Castillo gave up three earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out one over three innings in a 6-5 extra-inning win over the Royals on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision.

Castillo made the second major league start of his career for the depleted Blue Jays rotation. He lasted three innings on 53 pitches before the Blue Jays turned to six relievers to get them through the rest of the game. Castillo has been thrust into a rotation spot due to injuries to Hyun-Jin Ryu (Tommy John) and Yusei Kikuchi (neck strain), and his future role with the club is uncertain going into the All-Star break. After firing manager Charlie Montoyo earlier this week, the Blue Jays have made it clear that they are in win-now mode and could look to acquire a starting pitcher before the trade deadline.