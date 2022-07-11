Castillo allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Sunday.

Castillo performed well despite pitching on two days rest after his relief outing July 7. He allowed a solo home run to Carlos Santana in the second inning, and the Mariners were able to scrape together two more runs in the fifth after an error by Vladimir Guerrero. This was Castillo's longest outing in the majors this year, and he may be a candidate to stretch out as a starter with Yusei Kikuchi (neck) out. Castillo owns a 2.30 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 18:3 K:BB across 15.2 major-league innings. The Blue Jays' fifth-starter spot comes up in the rotation next weekend in a home series against the Royals.