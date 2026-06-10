Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Activated ahead of start Wednesday

The Blue Jays reinstated Scherzer (forearm/ankle) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Phillies in Toronto.

Scherzer will take the hill for Toronto for the first time since April 24 after he was shelved for just over six weeks due to right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation. The veteran hurler was cleared to return to the Toronto rotation after completing a pair of rehab starts with Triple-A Buffalo. He built up to 3.2 innings and 73 pitches in his final rehab appearance last week, so Scherzer should be operating with only a minor workload restriction Wednesday.