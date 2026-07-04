Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Builds up to 49 pitches Friday

Scherzer (back) threw three innings for High-A Vancouver on Friday, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three.

In his first game action since June 10, Scherzer build up to 49 pitches (33 strikes) and reportedly felt good afterward, per Doug Miller of MLB.com. The 41-year-old righty has dealt with a litany of injuries this season, most recently back spasms, and he's expected to need at least two more rehab starts before he'll be an option again for the Toronto rotation. Over six big-league outings and 22 innings this season, Scherzer has produced an ugly 10.23 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 14:11 K:BB as he tries to prove he still has something left to offer on the mound.