Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Cortisone shot in injured forearm
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scherzer was given a cortisone shot in his injured right forearm and will be shut down from throwing for five days, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
On the 15-day injured list since late April with forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation, Scherzer has recovered from his ankle issue but has had the forearm problem linger. The hope is that the injection clears things up and he can ramp his throwing back up. More will be known regarding a timetable once Scherzer is able to throw off a mound again free and easy.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Forearm injury lingering•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Hits shelf with pair of injuries•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Crushed by Cleveland•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Bounces back with six strong frames•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Implodes early in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Cleared to start Sunday•