Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Scherzer dealt with some fatigue in his right thumb during Monday's start versus the Yankees, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The thumb fatigue helps explain why Scherzer was lifted after throwing just 71 pitches over five innings. Schneider indicated that Scherzer should be fine for his next turn in the rotation on Saturday versus the Angels, but it appears the 40-year-old right-hander isn't completely out of the woods when it comes to an issue Scherzer has said he's been dealing with since 2023.