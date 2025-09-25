Scherzer (5-5) took the loss Wednesday against the Red Sox, surrendering four runs on 10 hits and no walks while striking out five over five innings.

The veteran was hit hard from the start, giving up five straight hits in the first inning that plated three runs before later serving up a solo homer to Masataka Yoshida in the fifth. The 10 hits marked a season high allowed for Scherzer, who has now been roughed up for 25 runs in 25 innings across his last six starts. The 41-year-old right-hander has struggled badly down the stretch and will finish the regular season with a 5.19 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 82:23 K:BB across 85 frames.