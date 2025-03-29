Scherzer was removed from his start Saturday against the Orioles due to right lat soreness, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Scherzer had been hoping to reach around 80 pitches during his first start of the season, but his lat forced him out of the game after just 45 pitches across three innings of two-run ball. There's no telling at the moment if the veteran righty will need to miss his next start or spend time on the injured list, but the Jays should have a better idea of his status once they evaluate him further.