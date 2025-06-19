Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Expected soreness after rehab start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scherzer is dealing with some expected soreness in his right thumb following Wednesday's rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo, but he is likely to rejoin the Blue Jays' rotation next week in Cleveland, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Scherzer threw 75 pitches in Wednesday's outing, striking out eight over 4.1 scoreless innings. While it's not ideal that he's experiencing discomfort in his right thumb the day after the start, the Blue Jays were anticipating that would be the case. As long as Scherzer gets through a bullpen session Saturday without any concerns, he'll be cleared to start against the Guardians, likely on Tuesday.
