Scherzer (thumb) faced hitters on the field Friday at Rogers Centre, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
He threw a 45-pitch bullpen session Monday and has now checked off another step in his recovery, as expected. The Blue Jays will likely see how Scherzer's thumb responds after Friday's session before determining if he's ready to head out on a rehab assignment.
