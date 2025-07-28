Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Fans 11 in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scherzer (1-1) yielded three runs on three hits over seven innings Sunday, striking out 11 and taking a loss against Detroit.
Scherzer had one hiccup in the outing, and it resulted in a three-run shot by Gleyber Torres in the third inning. Aside from that frame, Scherzer did not allow another baserunner in his best and longest start of 2025. He forced 15 whiffs on 96 pitches and produced his first double-digit strikeout performance since 2023. Scherzer had completed six innings just once in his first six outings this season. He's sporting a 4.89 ERA with a 39:8 K:BB across 35 innings. Scherzer is lined up to face the Royals at home next weekend.
