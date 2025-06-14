Scherzer (thumb) tossed 4.1 innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out four batters.

This was Scherzer's first time pitching in a game since March 29. The veteran hurler landed on the IL due to a right thumb injury shortly after that contest -- his lone regular-season appearance this year -- and had his recovery temporarily stalled by a back injury, but he's now seemingly past the latter issue. Scherzer threw 56 pitches (39 strikes) in Friday's rehab start and sat at 91.9 mph with his fastball, per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca. He'll likely need at least one more rehab appearance before he's ready to make his return to Toronto's rotation.