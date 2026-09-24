Scherzer (3-9) took the loss in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles, giving up four runs on four hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out seven.

Getting swept in the twin bill officially eliminated the Blue Jays from playoff contention, but Scherzer went down firing as he tossed 60 of 93 pitches for strikes. The 42-year-old right-hander has a 4.41 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 29:14 K:BB over his last six starts and 32.2 innings, but his personal campaign may not be done -- after Wednesday's performance, Scherzer sits four career strikeouts behind former teammate Justin Verlander (hamstring) for eighth place on MLB's all-time list. Toronto manager suggested before Wednesday's outing that Scherzer could pitch again at home Sunday versus Cincinnati in the regular-season finale, both to give a potential farewell to home fans and to try and catch Verlander.