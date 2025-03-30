The Blue Jays placed Scherzer on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to right thumb inflammation.

Per Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca, Scherzer's early removal from his start Saturday against the Orioles was attributed to right lat soreness, but the veteran right-hander said after the outing that his exit was related to the thumb injury that had been troubling him since spring training. The Blue Jays apparently concurred with Scherzer's assessment and are now listing him solely with the thumb injury, but he'll still be shut down for at least two weeks with the hope that the extended rest helps resolve the issue once and for all. Toronto recalled left-hander Easton Lucas from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move to offer some extra coverage in the bullpen, but Yariel Rodriguez could be next in line to fill Scherzer's spot in the rotation.