Scherzer allowed two runs and three hits over three innings Saturday in a 9-5 loss to the Orioles. He struck out one batter.

The 40-year-old did not make a great impression with his new team and was pulled after three innings and just 45 pitches. Things got off to a rocky start in the first inning when Scherzer allowed home runs to Colton Cowser and Jordan Westburg. He went on to retire the last seven batters he faced, but left early due to right lat soreness. Scherzer also dealt with a sore thumb throughout spring training and may need a stint on the injured list.