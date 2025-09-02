Scherzer (back) is feeling better and is on track to make his regular turn through the rotation Saturday against the Yankees, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 41-year-old surrendered four runs over four innings Sunday versus the Brewers while pitching through upper-back tightness, but he's been able to go through his regular between-starts routine the past couple days. Assuming Scherzer has no further issues, he should be ready to go for Saturday's divisional matchup.