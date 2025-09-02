Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Likely to start Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scherzer (back) is feeling better and is on track to make his regular turn through the rotation Saturday against the Yankees, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The 41-year-old surrendered four runs over four innings Sunday versus the Brewers while pitching through upper-back tightness, but he's been able to go through his regular between-starts routine the past couple days. Assuming Scherzer has no further issues, he should be ready to go for Saturday's divisional matchup.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Managing upper-back tightness•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Notches fifth win•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Logs fifth straight quality start•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Goes seven innings in third win•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Comes up short in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Nabs second win•