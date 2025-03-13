Scherzer resumed playing catch Thursday after an MRI on his right thumb didn't show anything alarming, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Scherzer developed right thumb soreness following his last Grapefruit League outing and was scratched from a scheduled start Thursday. However, he'll throw a bullpen session Friday or Saturday and should be able to make another spring start not long after that. Scherzer has been superb in nine frames this spring, yielding just two runs with a 14:0 K:BB.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Bumped from start with sore thumb•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Blistering spring continues•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Fans four in Sunday's start•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Impressive in spring debut•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Lands in Toronto•
-
Rangers' Max Scherzer: Wants to pitch in 2025•