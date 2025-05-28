Scherzer (thumb) threw a 45-pitch bullpen session Monday and is expected to face hitters in live batting practice in Toronto on Thursday or Friday, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
The bullpen session was Scherzer's second in three days, and with both going off without a hitch, he looks set to take the next step forward in his recovery by facing hitters. Scherzer will likely need to throw multiple live sessions before the Blue Jays map out a rehab assignment for the veteran right-hander, who has been on the injured list since March 30 due to right thumb inflammation.
