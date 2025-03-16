Scherzer (thumb) will throw in a minor-league game in the next day or two, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Scherzer was scratched from Thursday's Grapefruit League start against the Orioles due to right thumb soreness. An MRI on the thumb came back negative, and he should be ready to start the 2025 season barring any setbacks. Across three spring games, Scherzer has allowed two runs on three hits while striking out 14 over nine innings.
