The Blue Jays transferred Scherzer (thumb) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.
The move frees a spot on the 40-man roster and means Scherzer now isn't eligible to return until May 29. Scherzer has been throwing off a mound and seems to be trending up as he works his way back from right thumb inflammation, but he still has multiple checkpoints to reach in his recovery process.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Throws another bullpen session•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Progressing in throwing program•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Plays catch Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Could play catch next week•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Gets another cortisone injection•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Resumes throwing, checkup on tap•