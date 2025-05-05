The Blue Jays transferred Scherzer (thumb) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

The move frees a spot on the 40-man roster and means Scherzer now isn't eligible to return until May 29. Scherzer has been throwing off a mound and seems to be trending up as he works his way back from right thumb inflammation, but he still has multiple checkpoints to reach in his recovery process.