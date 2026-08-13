Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Strikes out four in hard-luck loss

Scherzer (1-5) took the loss against the Red Sox on Thursday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out four.

The 42-year-old right-hander looked spry on the bump Thursday, throwing a season-high 92 pitches in a strong outing. Scherzer is slowly beginning to turn an injury-plagued year around, tossing at least five innings while conceding three runs or fewer in three consecutive starts. He'll next set his sights toward improving on a career-worst 6.59 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 31:17 K:BB over 41 innings in a road matchup with the first-place Rays in pitcher-friendly Tampa Bay.