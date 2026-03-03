Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Will be ready for start of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scherzer said Tuesday that he is completely over last year's nagging thumb issues and will be ready to go at the start of the season, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Scherzer also confirmed that he will make his Grapefruit League debut Saturday against the Phillies and hopes to throw multiple innings. The 41-year-old agreed to terms with the Blue Jays just last week, but he's been throwing on his own and appears to be built up stamina-wise where he would normally be at this stage of spring training. With Scherzer ready to take his first turn in the Toronto rotation when the regular season begins, Jose Berrios might be pushed to long relief.
